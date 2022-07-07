16 collective slaughter places set up in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 16 collective slaughter places have been set up in the city on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

CEO Multan Waste Management Company and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure enhanced cleanliness arrangements for collective altars.

The CEO directed officials to deploy sanitary workers and supervisors at every slaughter place and ensure all arrangements to maintain pollution free environment.

Ameer Hassan said that the establishment of collective slaughter places in the city needed to be encouraged as it was easy to lift offal of sacrificial animals from there.

According to the details, the collective slaughter places were set up at Colony Ground, S Block Umar Pa Rakn Alam Colony, Rahim Ground Y Block, Anwar Mustafa Ground Z Block, Shah Rakn Alam Colony D Block, Faizan Madina Ansar Chowk, Madrasa Jamia Uloom Masoom Shah Road, Madrasa Khair Madaris Manzoorabad, Post Office Street near Baghan Mosque Union Council 33, Rahmania Mosque Tariqabad, Masjid Justice Hameed Colony, Union Council No. 36 Sulaimanabad, Jamia Masjid Mahmoodia Bhatta Colony, Al-Khair Masjid Mumtazabad and Anwar Masjid near Fazal Rehman Hospital.