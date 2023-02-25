16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi reshuffled 16 police officials in Faisalabad to improve performance of the department.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Elyas Baig was appointed as In-charge Anti-Motorcycle Squad while Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Riyasat Ali was posted as In-charge police post Siddhupura.

ASI Rafaqat Alvi was appointed as In-charge police post Lorry Adda, ASI Saad Wahla as In-charge police post Chakera, Khawar Butt as In-charge police post Ayub Research, Syed Ghulam Abbas as In-charge police post Barnala, Shahid Sharif Butt as In-charge police post Mujahid Hospital, Afzaal Ahmad Kharl as In-charge police post Khannuana, Adil Gulfam as In-charge police post Gulfishan Colony, Nawaz Bhatti as In-charge police post Rasheed Abad, Muhammad Nawaz as In-charge police post Gulishtan Colony K-block, Irfan Ahmad as In-charge police post Chak No 100-JB Kariwila, ASI Shehzad Nagra as In-charge police post Pul Dingro, ASI Sajjad Bajwa as In-charge police post Ali Town, Saeed Anwar as In-charge police post Munnianwala and ASI Waqas Baig was posted as In-charge police post Bhaiwala, he added.