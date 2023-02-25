UrduPoint.com

16 Cops Reshuffled In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:55 PM

16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi reshuffled 16 police officials in Faisalabad to improve performance of the department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi reshuffled 16 police officials in Faisalabad to improve performance of the department.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Elyas Baig was appointed as In-charge Anti-Motorcycle Squad while Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Riyasat Ali was posted as In-charge police post Siddhupura.

ASI Rafaqat Alvi was appointed as In-charge police post Lorry Adda, ASI Saad Wahla as In-charge police post Chakera, Khawar Butt as In-charge police post Ayub Research, Syed Ghulam Abbas as In-charge police post Barnala, Shahid Sharif Butt as In-charge police post Mujahid Hospital, Afzaal Ahmad Kharl as In-charge police post Khannuana, Adil Gulfam as In-charge police post Gulfishan Colony, Nawaz Bhatti as In-charge police post Rasheed Abad, Muhammad Nawaz as In-charge police post Gulishtan Colony K-block, Irfan Ahmad as In-charge police post Chak No 100-JB Kariwila, ASI Shehzad Nagra as In-charge police post Pul Dingro, ASI Sajjad Bajwa as In-charge police post Ali Town, Saeed Anwar as In-charge police post Munnianwala and ASI Waqas Baig was posted as In-charge police post Bhaiwala, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Nasir Post

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attend ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attends 13th convocation at KUST; ad ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volley ..

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volleyball trials begin in Mardan

10 minutes ago
 Police launches public engagement plan to combat c ..

Police launches public engagement plan to combat crimes in Chitral

10 minutes ago
 31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad ..

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 day ..

Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 days: Faisal Karim Kundi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.