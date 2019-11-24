16 cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has suspended 16 police officials including incharge security guards of Tehsil Jaranwala Kutchery on the charge of negligence and poor security in the court premises.

Police said on Sunday that two days ago, a firing incident had happened in the tehsil kutchery, in which, Sajjad along with others killed his rival Tariq alias Tara, resident of Chak No.99-GB in police custody.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the RPO suspended 16 police officials including security incharge judicial complex Khalid, ASI Maqbool, etc.

Further investigation was underway.