16 Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Gulgasht division police have busted 16 criminal gangs and arrested 43 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Gulgasht division police have busted 16 criminal gangs and arrested 43 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the division.

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft in Gulgasht Division, the police was directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals.

He said that the police, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saif Ullah, launch the crackdown and busted 16 criminal gangs.

The CPO added that police have busted Waseem alias Seema Gang, Zeni Gang, Farhan Gang, Rizwan alias Alu gang, Shafiq Gang, Waseem Gang, Hammad alias Munda Gang, Husnain alias Raja Shana Gang, Asif alias Musali Gang, Sanawar Hansla Gang, Ali Sher Gang, Zaman Gang, Juji Gang, Imran alias Maani Gang, Suleman Gang and Shahbaz Gang.

He maintained that police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 24 million including four cars, 51 motorcycles, 28 mobile phones and cash over Rs two million from their possession by tracing 105 cases from them. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the possession of arrested criminals.

