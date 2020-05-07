16 criminals arrested during search operation

UrduPoint.com
Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:57 PM

Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Peoples Colony, Shadaab Colony, Ahmedabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht, Mumtazabad and Shah Rukan-e-Alam police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 62 people.

The teams arrested 16 criminals over kite selling, illegally LPG refiling, gambling and tenant act violations. The JTT team have also recovered hundreds of kites, chemical thread, stake money and gambling material during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

