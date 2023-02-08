16 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crackdown against law violators and arrested 16 criminals.

Police said that the raiding teams arrested Shamshad, Shams, Shahid, Wajid, Waleed, Wakeel, Wasim, Tahir, Tariq, Sajid, Sami and others over various violations and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.

5 million, three motorcycles, four cows, three calves,two goats,340 litres liquor,2.4 kg hashish,300 empty bottles,121 fake service cards of different departments from their possessions.

Further investigation was underway.