16 Criminals Held, 192 Wine Bottles, 240 Liter Alcohol Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

16 criminals held, 192 wine bottles, 240 liter alcohol recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 16 accused involved in criminal activities and recovered hashish, wine, alcohol and weapons from their possessions, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Khanna police arrested two drug peddlers namely Asif and Sajjad Sohail and recovered 192 bottles and 240 liters alcohol from their possessions.

Phulghran police nabbed Shahzaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession while Sangjani police arrested Subhan and Ali for having one 30 bore pistol and 1120 gram hashish respectively.

Similarly, Karachi Company police arrested Hamza khan and recovered one iron punch from himCases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, police teams arrested 10 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature.

Further investigation is underway from all nabbed persons.

