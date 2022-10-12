UrduPoint.com

16 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

16 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 8 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 675 grams heroin and 72 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

80 new dengue cases confirmed

80 new dengue cases confirmed

27 minutes ago
 Moldovan Defense Minister Meets With NATO Deputy S ..

Moldovan Defense Minister Meets With NATO Deputy Secretary General

27 minutes ago
 Russia Protests to Japan Over HIMARS Tests Near Ru ..

Russia Protests to Japan Over HIMARS Tests Near Russian Border - Foreign Ministr ..

27 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Cadet College organizes speech competiti ..

Bakhtawar Cadet College organizes speech competition

29 minutes ago
 US Considering Imposing Complete Ban on Russian Al ..

US Considering Imposing Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum - Reports

29 minutes ago
 Georgia Not Involved in Truck Explosion on Crimean ..

Georgia Not Involved in Truck Explosion on Crimean Bridge - Interior Ministry

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.