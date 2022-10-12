16 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 8 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 675 grams heroin and 72 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.