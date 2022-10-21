16 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Police said on Friday 16 alleged criminals were arrested and drugs and illegal weapons were recovered from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed nine drug-pushers and recovered 1.02-kg hashish and 104-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested seven persons and recovered as many pistols and a number of bullets from them.