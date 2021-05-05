UrduPoint.com
16 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

5th May 2021

16 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 9 drug pushers and recovered 7.

1 kg hashish and 87 liters liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

