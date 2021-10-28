16 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police Thursday arrested 16 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five drug-pushers and recovered 2.07-kg hashish and 42 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 14,320 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered five pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.