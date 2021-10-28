UrduPoint.com

16 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:31 PM

Police Thursday arrested 16 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 16 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five drug-pushers and recovered 2.07-kg hashish and 42 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 14,320 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered five pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

