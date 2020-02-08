UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Criminals Held During Search Operation In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

16 criminals held during search operation in multan

Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here on Saturday at two different police station areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here on Saturday at two different police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Syedwala, Khairabad, Moeenabad, Chowk Qadafi and Khadimabad respectively in premises of Qadarpur Raan and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people.

The teams also arrested 16 criminals over gambling and tenant act violations besides recovering stake money from their possession during the search operation, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Road Traffic Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.