16 criminals held during search operation in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 16 criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here on Saturday at two different police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Syedwala, Khairabad, Moeenabad, Chowk Qadafi and Khadimabad respectively in premises of Qadarpur Raan and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people.

The teams also arrested 16 criminals over gambling and tenant act violations besides recovering stake money from their possession during the search operation, police sources added.