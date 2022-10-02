16 criminals held with drugs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 16 criminals besides recovering drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to police sources, police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of crimes.

The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, eleven drug peddlers have also been arrested with 5.160 kg Hashish, 1.200 kg Hemp and 111 litre liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.