16 criminals nabbed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Sargodha police after launching a comprehensive crackdown against the outlaws across the district has busted 16 criminals.

According to spokesperson, the police teams raided at different localities and arrested Amir, Shahid, Shehzad, Rehman, Sultan, Tahir, Tariq, Suleman, Zaheer, Zahid, Shabir, Sqlain, Moeen, Rafaqat, Naeem and Saleem besides recovering of 289 liters of liquor,19 liters of wine, 277 empty bottles, 1.

3 kg of hashish, 1.1 kg of opium, 11 pistols, 349 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.