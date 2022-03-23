UrduPoint.com

16 Dacoits Arrested, Looted Items Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 09:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 16 dacoits in different raids during last 2 days and recovered looted items and illicit weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Lundianwala police on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed 7 active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Umar Farooq alias Faruqi, Asif residents of Kot Abdul Malik, Umar alias Goshi, Mehtab residents of Chak No.562-GB, Qamar Hussain, Muzammal Hussain residents of Chak No.563-GB and Kamran resident of Lala Musa.

The police recovered looted items worth Rs.3.114 million, 3 pistols, one mouser, mobile phones and other articles from their possession.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police arrested 5 dacoits including Ubaid Ullah, Ramzan, Asad, etc. and recovered 3 looted motorcycles, 5 pistols, cash of Rs.50,000 and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Sargodha Road police also nabbed 4 dacoits including Faizan, Shahzaib, Kamran and Hasnain Rasheed and recovered 4 looted motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash of Rs.50,000 and mobile phones from their possession.

All these accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. These were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

