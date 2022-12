16 dacoits held in Khanewal during Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Khanewal Police claimed to have arrested 16 dacoits of seven dangerous gangs involved in heinous crimes during month of November.

According to official sources, the dacoits were involved in 35 different cases.

The police recovered valuables worth Rs 7 millions from their possession. However, 115 proclaimed offender were also nabbed by the Police. Arms, wine, drugs and articles were also seized. As many as 99 cases were also registered against drug pushers.