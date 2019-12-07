UrduPoint.com
16-day Drive To Sensitize People Against Gender-based Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:09 PM

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said on Saturday that family system was the beauty of society and expressed the desire for the family bond to get more stronger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said on Saturday that family system was the beauty of society and expressed the desire for the family bond to get more stronger.

He expressed these views during a visit to Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) in line with an ongoing 16-day drive to sensitize people against gender-based violence that will conclude on Dec 10 in Multan like elsewhere in the country and rest of the world. The drive was in progress under the auspices of United Nations, says an official release issued here.

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq visited different sections of the VAWC and got briefing from officials on the functioning of the facility.

He said, Punjab government had taken multiple steps to protect women's rights and their social and cultural privileges. He said, religion of islam teaches people to deal with women politely and with respect adding that establishment of Punjab Women Protection Authoritywas a part of government's initiative to protect women rights.

