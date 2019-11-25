16 days activism against gender-based violence kicks off

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :An opening ceremony of international campaign "16 days of activism" to end gender-based violence was held here on Monday.

Ex Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts and renowned artist Raja Changez Sultan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Country Director International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC), Jehanzeb Anwar in his welcome remarks said that this special event marked the beginning of 16 days activism in the next 16 days.

He said that the ICMC's campaign will take place not only in Islamabad but other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where ICMC was working under this campaign.

He said that all of activities of the event were intended to stimulate action to end violence against women and girls in Pakistan.

Jehanzeb Anwar said that gender-based violence including physical, emotional or economic was recognized globally as one of the most widespread and persistent violations of the rights of women and girls.

He said that ICMC's activities were in support of the global cause to unite in the fight against violence and abuse of the women and girls.

He said that "as we launched the 16 days activism here today, we need to remind ourselves that the promotion and protection of women and girl under human rights should be important and integral part of any society.

" UNHCR Representative, Ms. Wajia Afzal said that UNHCR globally communicated the 16 days of activism which was an international campaign against gender-based violence to challenge violence against women and girls.

She said that the campaign started every year from November 25, the international day for the elimination of violence against women to December 10, Human Rights Day. Since 1991 initiated by first Women's Global Leadership institute, held by the Centre for Women's Global leadership (CWGL) at Rutgers University, more than 6,000 organizations from approximately 187 countries participate in the campaign including UNHCR.

The Afghan refugee students also performed on Kataghani Dance and sung Afghani songs. The handicraft was displayed at the premises of the event. The campaign was launched with cake cutting ceremony.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Puppet Theatre also entertained participates with a puppet show.

The event was attended by a large number of refugee students and people from different walks of life.

The event was also attended by Project Manager ICMC Ashir Zia and Samina Jamshed.