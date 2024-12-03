16 days of campaign against gender based violence starts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) UN Women Pakistan’s Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels campaign made its impactful stop on Tuesday at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) as part of the global 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign started here.

The campaign, under the theme "Koi Jawaaz Nahi (No Excuse), leverages the transformative power of theatre to spark dialogue and mobilize collective action GBV.

The event brought together leaders from academia, government, and civil society.

Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of Peshawar Office, UN Women Pakistan, reiterated the campaign’s transformative vision: "Through innovative platforms like Rolling Resistance, we aim to foster empathy, challenge harmful norms, and inspire action.

GBV was not just a women’s issue; it was a human rights crisis affecting every facet of society. Globally, one in three women experiences violence in her lifetime, said a press release issued here.

GBV must end, and initiatives like these bring us closer to a society where dignity and safety are fundamental rights for all.

Professor Atta ur Rehman from the Institute of Management Sciences, spoke about the importance of raising awareness regarding gender-based violence through a medium that resonates with the youth, "Theatre is a compelling medium to challenge societal norms and inspire change.

Rolling Resistance is not just a campaign; it is a movement that empowers individuals to confront violence and promote equality."

The event captivated students and faculty with a powerful theatrical performance, followed by interactive discussions that encouraged participants to reflect on their role in fostering a safer and more equitable society.

Attendees shared personal stories, amplifying the campaign’s message of solidarity and hope.

Furthermore, Rizwan Ullah, National Commission for Human Development representative, called for stronger institutional accountability, “This campaign reminds us that there is "Koi Jawaaz Nahi – no excuse – for tolerating violence in any form.

It is our shared duty as leaders, educators, and citizens to create a world where every woman and girl can live free from fear and harm," she said.

Haseena Khan, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, highlighted the power of creative advocacy.

She emphasized, "Justice for survivors and accountability for perpetrators must remain at the forefront of our efforts to combat GBV. Rolling Resistance is a vital initiative that brings the conversation to the community level, encouraging us all to demand systemic change."

Rolling Resistance is a nationwide campaign that began in Karachi and will conclude in Islamabad, stopping in key cities to amplify its message.

Aligned with Beijing+30 advocacy priorities, the campaign focuses on the campaign focuses on three critical areas: strengthening accountability through justice for survivors and holding perpetrators responsible; securing sustainable funding to empower women’s rights organizations; and advancing national strategies and action plans to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

The 16 days of activism against GBV observed from 25 November to December 10 and was a global call to end GBV.

Through the "Koi Jawaaz Nahi campaign, UN Women Pakistan envisions a society where every individual can live with dignity and freedom from violence.