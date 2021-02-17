16 dead, 1032 injured in 931 road accidents in Pb

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least sixteen persons were killed, while1032 sustained injuries in 931 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 597 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals. Also, 435 persons with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 430 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

The statistics show that 257 incidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and third was Multan with 64 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to the data, 741 motorbikes,136 auto-rickshaws, 113 cars, 51 vans, 15 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts met road accidents.

