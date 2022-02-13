16 dead, 1,082 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :At least sixteen people were killed and 1,082 others sustained injuries in 1,035 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in the Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122).

As many as 625 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 457 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 462 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 275 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 Faisalabad in with 72 victims and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data 887 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 25 vans, 6 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.