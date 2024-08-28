Open Menu

16 Dead, 1,086 Injured In Punjab Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) At least 16 people were killed and 1,086 others injured in 1,049 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 437 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 649 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 623 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 321 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 67 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 919 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 84 motorcars, 27 vans, 12 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 68 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

