16 Dead, 1,115 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

16 dead, 1,115 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :At least 16 persons were killed and 1,115 others injured in 1,025 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 636 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 479 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 506 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 304 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Multan with 107 victims and at third Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 105 victims.

According to the data, 873 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 33 vans, 10 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

