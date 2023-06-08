UrduPoint.com

16 Dead, 1,146 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,146 injured in 1,109 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 583 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 563 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 556 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 462 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 283 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Gujranwala with 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 66 accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 995 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 27 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

