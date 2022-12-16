16 dead, 1,261 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,261 others injured in 1,172 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 652 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 609 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 623 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 512 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 288 accident were reported in Lahore, which affected 311 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Multan with 98 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data, 993 motorbikes, 107 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 20 vans, 13 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.