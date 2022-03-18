16 dead, 1,319 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,319 others injured in 1,236 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 754 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 565 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 620 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 558 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 338 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 342 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 97 in Multan with 100 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 83 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1,046 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 38 vans, 19 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 116 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.