Open Menu

16 Dead, 1397 Injured In 1328 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

16 dead, 1397 injured in 1328 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1397 injured in 1328 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 797 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 771 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 508 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 269 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 302 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 89 in with 95 victims and at third Faisalabad with 84 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1132 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 32 truck and 124 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

22 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

23 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan