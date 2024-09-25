16 dead, 1403 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) At least sixteen people were killed while 1403 injured in 1330 road accidents

in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of them, 578 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,

while 825 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue

Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 744 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and

492 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 271 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected

285 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 96

with 93 victims and at third Multan with 88 road accidents and 93 victims.

According to the data, 1173 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 33 vans,

12 passenger buses, 33 truck and 120 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving

carts were involved in these road accidents.