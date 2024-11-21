16 Dead, 1,441 Injured In 1,366 Accidents In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least 16 people were killed and 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab during the
last 24 hours.
According to the Rescue 1122, 831 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and
447 passengers were among the victims of traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 294 people
placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 92 victims
and at third Multan with 91 RTCs and 95 victims.
According to the data, 1,248 motorcycles, 71 rickshaws, 141 cars, 26 vans, 12 passenger
buses, 40 truck and 121 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the
accidents.
