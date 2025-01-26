16 Dead, 1,476 Injured In 1286 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1476 injured in 1286 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 602 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 874 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 774 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 527 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 101 in with 117 victims and at third Multan with 82 RTCs and 96 victims.
According to the data 1210 motorbikes, 88 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 truck and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Building more water reservoirs, restoring wetlands vital for mitigating recurring drought risks6 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,476 injured in 1286 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt will not compromise on single drop of Sindh's water: Barrister Arslan Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM Sindh attended wedding ceremony of former JUI Senator Khalid Mehmood Soomro son16 minutes ago
-
ICT Police dismantle weapons & drug syndicate, arrest 446 suspects36 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, educationist pay tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa36 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in shootout with Ladi gang in Koh-e-Suleman46 minutes ago
-
WUM organizes self-defence training for female staff46 minutes ago
-
Four held with 103 kites46 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf condemns assassination attempt on AJK assembly speaker46 minutes ago
-
DC reviews plan for key events46 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns attack on AJK legislative Assembly Speaker's convoy46 minutes ago