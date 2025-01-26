16 dead, 1,476 injured in 1286 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1476 injured in 1286 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 602 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 874 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 774 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 527 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 101 in with 117 victims and at third Multan with 82 RTCs and 96 victims.

According to the data 1210 motorbikes, 88 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 truck and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.