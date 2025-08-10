16 dead, 1,496 injured in 1,284 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department responded to 1,284 road traffic crashes across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, leaving 16 dead and 1,496 injured.

Rescue spokesperson told media on Sunday that 639 seriously injured victims were shifted to hospitals, while 857 with minor injuries were treated on-site.

Motorbikes were involved in 77 percent of incidents.

Lahore recorded the highest number of crashes with 226 accidents affecting 280 people, followed by Faisalabad (109 accidents, 121 victims) and Multan (85 accidents, 104 victims). Victims included 858 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 525 passengers.

Most victims were male (1,217), with 320 under 18, 785 between 18–40, and 407 above 40. Vehicles involved included 1,291 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 127 cars, 30 vans, 19 buses, 38 trucks, and 124 other vehicles.