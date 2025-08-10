Open Menu

16 Dead, 1,496 Injured In 1,284 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM

16 dead, 1,496 injured in 1,284 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department responded to 1,284 road traffic crashes across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, leaving 16 dead and 1,496 injured.

Rescue spokesperson told media on Sunday that 639 seriously injured victims were shifted to hospitals, while 857 with minor injuries were treated on-site.

Motorbikes were involved in 77 percent of incidents.

Lahore recorded the highest number of crashes with 226 accidents affecting 280 people, followed by Faisalabad (109 accidents, 121 victims) and Multan (85 accidents, 104 victims). Victims included 858 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 525 passengers.

Most victims were male (1,217), with 320 under 18, 785 between 18–40, and 407 above 40. Vehicles involved included 1,291 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 127 cars, 30 vans, 19 buses, 38 trucks, and 124 other vehicles.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan