16 Dead, 1,549 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) At least 16 people were killed and 1,549 others injured in 1,434 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 655 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 894 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 829 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians and 548 passengers were among the victims of road traffic accidents. The statistics showed that 314 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 328 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 113 accidents and 117 victims, and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 91 victims.
According to the data, 1,301 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 29 vans, 13 passenger buses, 39 truck and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
