16 Dead, 1580 Injured In 1457 Road Accidents In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1580 injured in 1457 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 734 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 846 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 812 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 190 pedestrians, and 594 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 306 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 315 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 105 in with 109 victims and at third Faisalabad with 88 RTCs and 98 victims.
According to the data 1309 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 170 motorcars, 32 vans, 16 passenger buses, 34 truck and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
