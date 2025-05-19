16 Dead, 1,637 Injured In 1,375 Road Accidents Across Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab responded to 1,375 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, these incidents resulted in 16 fatalities and 1,637 injuries. Of the injured, 717 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 920 victims with minor injuries received on-site treatment from rescue medical teams, alleviating pressure on local healthcare facilities.
Motorbikes were involved in approximately 77 per cent of these accidents, underscoring the critical need for stringent enforcement of traffic laws and improved lane discipline to mitigate the rising number of road traffic crashes.
The analysis further revealed that among the victims were 854 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians and 619 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of RTCs, with 248 incidents affecting 313 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 93 RTCs and 113 victims, and Gujranwala with 84 RTCs and 86 victims.
Demographically, the victims comprised 1,653 males and 352 females. Age-wise, 261 were under 18 years, 885 were between 18 and 40 years and 507 were above 40 years. The vehicles involved included 1,255 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 33 vans, 19 passenger buses, 45 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and carts.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 dead, 1,637 injured in 1,375 road accidents across Punjab1 minute ago
-
Youth drowns in canal1 minute ago
-
SBBWU celebrates armed forces' success against India with patriotic fervor1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman’s Office holds awareness seminar1 minute ago
-
PJA launches training session on revenue document analysis1 minute ago
-
Over 38,000 drivers fined for illegal parking in Capital1 minute ago
-
Air ambulance service on motorways underway: Aleem Khan1 minute ago
-
Pakistan participates in 78th World Health Assembly1 minute ago
-
Man held for abduction, rape11 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting of District Steering Committee Education11 minutes ago
-
Police pay tribute to martyred ASI11 minutes ago
-
Combating fake news key to positive change: BZU VC11 minutes ago