Open Menu

16 Dead, 1,637 Injured In 1,375 Road Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

16 dead, 1,637 injured in 1,375 road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab responded to 1,375 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, these incidents resulted in 16 fatalities and 1,637 injuries. Of the injured, 717 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 920 victims with minor injuries received on-site treatment from rescue medical teams, alleviating pressure on local healthcare facilities.

Motorbikes were involved in approximately 77 per cent of these accidents, underscoring the critical need for stringent enforcement of traffic laws and improved lane discipline to mitigate the rising number of road traffic crashes.

The analysis further revealed that among the victims were 854 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians and 619 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of RTCs, with 248 incidents affecting 313 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 93 RTCs and 113 victims, and Gujranwala with 84 RTCs and 86 victims.

Demographically, the victims comprised 1,653 males and 352 females. Age-wise, 261 were under 18 years, 885 were between 18 and 40 years and 507 were above 40 years. The vehicles involved included 1,255 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 33 vans, 19 passenger buses, 45 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and carts.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan