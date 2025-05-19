16 dead, 1,637 injured in 1,375 road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab responded to 1,375 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, these incidents resulted in 16 fatalities and 1,637 injuries. Of the injured, 717 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 920 victims with minor injuries received on-site treatment from rescue medical teams, alleviating pressure on local healthcare facilities.

Motorbikes were involved in approximately 77 per cent of these accidents, underscoring the critical need for stringent enforcement of traffic laws and improved lane discipline to mitigate the rising number of road traffic crashes.

The analysis further revealed that among the victims were 854 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians and 619 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of RTCs, with 248 incidents affecting 313 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 93 RTCs and 113 victims, and Gujranwala with 84 RTCs and 86 victims.

Demographically, the victims comprised 1,653 males and 352 females. Age-wise, 261 were under 18 years, 885 were between 18 and 40 years and 507 were above 40 years. The vehicles involved included 1,255 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 33 vans, 19 passenger buses, 45 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and carts.