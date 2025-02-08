Open Menu

16 Dead, 1652 Injured In 1432 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

16 dead, 1652 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1652 injured in 1432 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 710 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 942 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 879 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 197 pedestrians, and 592 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 245 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 291 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 86 in with 101 victims and at third Multan with 81 RTCs and 104 victims.

According to the data 1392 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 173 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 26 truck and 127 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

