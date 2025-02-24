Open Menu

16 Dead, 1689 Injuerd In 1451 RTCs In Punjab

February 24, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1689 injured in 1451 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 755 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 934 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 859 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 228 pedestrians, and 618 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 232 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 277 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 112 in with 128 victims and at third Multan with 85 RTCs and 102 victims.

According to the data 1382 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 211 motorcars, 28 vans, 14 passenger buses, 28 truck a6nd 136 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

