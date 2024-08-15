Open Menu

16 Dead, 2126 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

16 dead, 2126 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) At least 16 people were killed while 2126 others injured in 1898 road accidents

in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 932 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,

while 1194 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue

Medical Teams.

Analysis show those 1115 drivers, 162 underage drivers, 235 pedestrians,

and 792 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 426 road accidents were reported in Lahore which

affected 519 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed

by Faisalabad 134 in with 132 victims and at third Multan with 125 road accidents

and 138 victims.

According to the data, 1873 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 19 vans,

10 buses, 28 trucks and 186 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts

were involved in road accidents.

