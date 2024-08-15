16 Dead, 2126 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) At least 16 people were killed while 2126 others injured in 1898 road accidents
in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Of whom, 932 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,
while 1194 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue
Medical Teams.
Analysis show those 1115 drivers, 162 underage drivers, 235 pedestrians,
and 792 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.
Statistics show that 426 road accidents were reported in Lahore which
affected 519 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed
by Faisalabad 134 in with 132 victims and at third Multan with 125 road accidents
and 138 victims.
According to the data, 1873 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 19 vans,
10 buses, 28 trucks and 186 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts
were involved in road accidents.
