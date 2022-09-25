16 dead, 901 injured in road accidents across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122, responded to 912 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours and saved hundreds of lives by providing them first aid on the spot and timely shifting them to hospitals.

Sixteen people died, whereas 901 sustained injures. Out of this 511 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 390 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue on Sunday.

The majority accidents involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline were essential to reduce the increasing number of RTCs, he added.

The analysis showed that 460 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 86 pedestrians, and 371 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 230 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 73 victims and at third Faisalabad with 64 RTCs and 53 victims.