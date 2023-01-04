16 dead, 957 injured in 936 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least sixteen people were killed and 957 injured in 936 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :At least sixteen people were killed and 957 injured in 936 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of the total injured, 501 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 456 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 483 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians, and 391 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 190 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 194 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 58 road accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data, 761motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 25 vans, 8 buses,32 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.