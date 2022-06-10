UrduPoint.com

16 Dead, 982 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

16 dead, 982 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 16 persons were killed and 982 others injured in 982 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 572 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 432 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 499 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 400 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 268 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Gujranwala with 76 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 831 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 26 vans, nine passenger buses, 43 trucks and 87 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

