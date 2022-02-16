16 dead, 985 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 985 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 said 488 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians and 372 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 Faisalabad with 74 victims and third Gujranwala with 64 accidents and 70 victims.

According to data, 786 motorcycles, 114 rickshaws, 101 cars, 26 vans, 13 buses, 25 trucksand 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.