16 Deaths, 802 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :As many as 802 new corona cases were reported in Punjab on Monday while the pandemic claimed 16 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 9,784.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province have reached 334,760.

The P&SHD confirmed that 290 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 18 in Sheikhupura, 13 each in Nankana Sahib and Rawalpindi, 23 in Jhelum, 18 in Chakwal, 45 in Gujranwala, nine in Hafizabad, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, one in Narowal, 19 in Gujrat, 69 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chiniot, two in Jhang, five in Sargodha, nine in Mianwali, three in Bhakkar, 86 in Multan, seven in Vehari, three in Khanewal, 16 in Lodhran, 16 in Muzaffargarh, 10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 19 in Layyah, one in Rajanpur, 10 in Rahimyar Khan, 45 in Bahawalpur, 13 in Bahawalnagar, two in Okara and 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 4,982,449 tests for COVID-19 so far while 301,609 confirmed cases were detected in the province.

