UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Development Schemes Of Health Authority Reviewed In Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

16 development schemes of health authority reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Development schemes of District Health Authority were reviewed and discussed in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib told the meeting that 8 schemes were underway as part of Community Development Programme with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million.

In Sustainable Development Goals Programme, 8 more schemes are undergoing. These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs 41 million. Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of these schemes.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

2 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

14 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

51 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.