16 development schemes of health authority reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Development schemes of District Health Authority were reviewed and discussed in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib told the meeting that 8 schemes were underway as part of Community Development Programme with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million.

In Sustainable Development Goals Programme, 8 more schemes are undergoing. These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs 41 million. Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of these schemes.