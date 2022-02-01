16 died, 1,894 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said 16 people died and 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said 16 people died and 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said 1,076 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 187 in Rawalpindi, 92 in Multan, 87 in Faisalabad, 69 in Sialkot, 46 in Gujranwala, 31 in Bahawalpur, 27 in Sargodha, 26 in Jhelum, 25 in Hafizabad, 21 in Gujrat, 19 in Rahim Yar Khan, 18 each in Sheikhupura and Kasur, 15 in Sahiwal, 12 each in Bahawalnagar and Toba Tek Singh, 11 each in Pakpattan and Chiniot, 10 in Jhang, 8 each in Narowal and Khanewal, seven each in Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab and Vihari, six in Okara, four in Chakwal and three in Muzafargar.

The secretary said 16 deaths were reported in the province, including nine in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, one in DG Khan while total death toll reached 13,173.

He said a total number of cases reached 480,467 and 438,177 patients had beenrecovered, adding that a total number of active cases was 29,117.