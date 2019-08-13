UrduPoint.com
16 Drowned, 9 Missing In Rojhan Boat Capsized Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

16 drowned, 9 missing in Rojhan boat capsized incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :At least sixteen persons have drowned, and nine others were still missing in a boat capsized incident that took place in Rojhan area of Rajanpur district, Police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a boat carrying some thirty two people was heading towards its destination when suddenly the two groups started brawling each other.

As a result, the boat could not sustain balance and capsized in Indus river. The divers and police rushed to the site and managed to rescue some seven persons.

While the search for other persons was underway. No success was made till filling of this report.

