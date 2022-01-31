16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested 16 drug peddler and recovered more than 11 kg of drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 16 drug peddler and recovered more than 11 kg of drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi Police held Awais and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession and same police arrested Sharif and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Sagar and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

While, Airport Police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession and same police held Wasim and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession. Taxila police nabbed Muhammad Hussain and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi Police arrested Imran and recovered 500 gram charas from his possession.

Rata Amral Police arrested arrested Faraz and recovered 125 gram charas from his possession.

Waris Khan held Arshad and recovered 190 gram charas from his pocket and same police held Asif and recovered 120 gram charas from his custody.

Following operation, Sadiqabad police seized 110 grams of charas from Naseer.

Gujjar Khan police seized 480 grams of charas from Atiq and same police recovered 520 grams of charas from Yasir and 320 grams of charas from Farhan.

Saddar Barooni police held Saqib and recovered 550 gram charas from his possession. While Rawat police recovered 560 grams of charas from Nadir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics act. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that such illegal businesses would be shut down.