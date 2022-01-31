UrduPoint.com

16 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 11 Kg Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:58 PM

16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested 16 drug peddler and recovered more than 11 kg of drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 16 drug peddler and recovered more than 11 kg of drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi Police held Awais and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession and same police arrested Sharif and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Sagar and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

While, Airport Police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession and same police held Wasim and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession. Taxila police nabbed Muhammad Hussain and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi Police arrested Imran and recovered 500 gram charas from his possession.

Rata Amral Police arrested arrested Faraz and recovered 125 gram charas from his possession.

Waris Khan held Arshad and recovered 190 gram charas from his pocket and same police held Asif and recovered 120 gram charas from his custody.

Following operation, Sadiqabad police seized 110 grams of charas from Naseer.

Gujjar Khan police seized 480 grams of charas from Atiq and same police recovered 520 grams of charas from Yasir and 320 grams of charas from Farhan.

Saddar Barooni police held Saqib and recovered 550 gram charas from his possession. While Rawat police recovered 560 grams of charas from Nadir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics act. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that such illegal businesses would be shut down.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Sagar Sadiqabad Same Taxila All From Airport

Recent Stories

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stres ..

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stress its significance, muslim wom ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court directs to submit copy of Touris ..

Lahore High Court directs to submit copy of Tourism Act

2 minutes ago
 Mali Expels French Ambassador After Criticism of T ..

Mali Expels French Ambassador After Criticism of Transitional Government by Pari ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Urges All Sides to Refrain From Provocative Rhe ..

UN Urges All Sides to Refrain From Provocative Rhetoric on Ukraine Crisis

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart on Tuesd ..

Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart on Tuesday - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Bashir Memon till Fe ..

Court extends interim bail of Bashir Memon till Feb 22

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>