16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other outlaws here on Friday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over 2720 grams charras, 19 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, fireworks and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Civil Lines, Kalar Syedan and Wah Cantt police rounded up Umair, Gul Sher, Muhammad Waqas and Yasir and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items.

He informed that Rattaamral, Cantt, Civil Lines, Waris Khan, Race Course and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids and arrested Shahzaib, Rabnawaz, Azhar, Joni alias Sono, Adnan, Saal, Abdi and Shakeel and recovered 2720 grams charras and 19 liters liquor.

The spokesman further informed that Pirwadhai, Naseerabad and Mandra police netted Amir, Arshad Khan, Hamza and Usman and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.