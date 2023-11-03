Open Menu

16 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over five kg charras, 20 liters liquor, 20 liquor bottles, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

A police spokesperson said that Airport police held a drug smuggler namely Ismail and recovered 2500 grams charras while Mandra police netted Raheem for having 1800 grams charras.

New Town police arrested Muhammad Ismail with 600 grams charras and R.A.Bazar police rounded up an accused namely Waleed for possessing 560 grams charras.

Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Airport, Jatli, and Kahuta police arrested 12 bootleggers and illegal weapon holders namely Rehman, Jahangir, Asad, Waseem, Waqar, Ijaz, Adnan, Abdul Haseeb, Etesham, Allah Bachaya, Haider Ali, and Husnain Ali and recovered 20 liters liquor, 20 liquor bottles, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 40,000, two motorcycles, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

APP/azh

