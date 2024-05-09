Open Menu

16 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering 66 liters liquor, 135 grams Ice, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Bani police held four accused namely Saif, Abdul Ghafoor, Anayat and Sohail and recovered 37 liters liquor. Naseerabad police held Waqar with 10 liters liquor while Waris Khan police arrested Qamar for having five liters liquor.

Pirwadhai, City and Dhamial police rounded up Zain, Abid and Haseeb on recovery of 19 liters liquor.

Westridge police netted Faisal with 135 grams Ice.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six accused namely Husnain, Noor, Danish, Khizer, Adil and Sharjeel for possessing six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All From Weapon

Recent Stories

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

22 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

1 hour ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan