16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering 66 liters liquor, 135 grams Ice, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Bani police held four accused namely Saif, Abdul Ghafoor, Anayat and Sohail and recovered 37 liters liquor. Naseerabad police held Waqar with 10 liters liquor while Waris Khan police arrested Qamar for having five liters liquor.

Pirwadhai, City and Dhamial police rounded up Zain, Abid and Haseeb on recovery of 19 liters liquor.

Westridge police netted Faisal with 135 grams Ice.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six accused namely Husnain, Noor, Danish, Khizer, Adil and Sharjeel for possessing six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.