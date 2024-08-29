16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over six kg drugs, 30 liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Taxila and Saddar Wah police conducted raids and arrested five drug dealers namely Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Bahadar, Naeemuddin and Nair Abbas and recovered over 1240 grams heroin and over five kg drugs from their possession.

Gungmandi, Race Course and Taxila police arrested Nisar, Yasin, Suleman and Shahid and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines,Taxila, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Kalar Syedan police in their operations against illegal weapons managed to arrest seven accused namely Khawar, Haider, Mudasir, Tariq, Musawar, Shabbir, and Imran and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.