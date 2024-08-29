Open Menu

16 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over six kg drugs, 30 liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Taxila and Saddar Wah police conducted raids and arrested five drug dealers namely Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Bahadar, Naeemuddin and Nair Abbas and recovered over 1240 grams heroin and over five kg drugs from their possession.

Gungmandi, Race Course and Taxila police arrested Nisar, Yasin, Suleman and Shahid and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines,Taxila, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Kalar Syedan police in their operations against illegal weapons managed to arrest seven accused namely Khawar, Haider, Mudasir, Tariq, Musawar, Shabbir, and Imran and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

6 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

6 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

7 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

10 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan