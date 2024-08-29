16 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over six kg drugs, 30 liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
He informed that Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Taxila and Saddar Wah police conducted raids and arrested five drug dealers namely Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Bahadar, Naeemuddin and Nair Abbas and recovered over 1240 grams heroin and over five kg drugs from their possession.
Gungmandi, Race Course and Taxila police arrested Nisar, Yasin, Suleman and Shahid and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession.
Similarly, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines,Taxila, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Kalar Syedan police in their operations against illegal weapons managed to arrest seven accused namely Khawar, Haider, Mudasir, Tariq, Musawar, Shabbir, and Imran and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Cabinet approves enhancement of oil & gas royalty share, minimum wages for labourers4 minutes ago
-
Qaiser invites PTI to initiate talks for resolving terrorism, economic issues24 minutes ago
-
Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed34 minutes ago
-
Duriya Aamir declared as ECP Spokesperson34 minutes ago
-
Public, private schools in Karachi to remain closed on Friday34 minutes ago
-
Online discussion held on ‘Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions’44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains44 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition44 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori44 minutes ago
-
SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers54 minutes ago
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik1 hour ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue1 hour ago